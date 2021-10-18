India’s daily Covid count lowest in 230 days

India reported 13,596 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 230 days.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 19,582 recoveries were recorded in the 24-hour period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,34,39,331.

The national Covid recovery rate is currently at 98.12 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

India’s active caseload stands at 1,89,694, the lowest in 221 days.

The active caseload now accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases.

It is currently at 0.56 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.