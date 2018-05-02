India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 37-lakh mark

New Delhi: India recorded a single-day spike of 78,357 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally past 37-lakh mark, according to the Union health ministry on Wednesday.

With 1,045 new deaths reported in the country, the cumulative toll reached 66,333 deaths.

The total coronavirus cases climbed to 37,69,524 including 8,01,282 active cases, 29,01,909 cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra has 1,98,866 active coronavirus cases while Andhra Pradesh reported 1,01,210 active cases.

10,12,367 samples were tested on Tuesday whereas overall over 4.43 crores samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.