Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Sep 2nd, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 37-lakh mark

    New Delhi: India recorded a single-day spike of 78,357 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally past 37-lakh mark, according to the Union health ministry on Wednesday.

    With 1,045 new deaths reported in the country, the cumulative toll reached 66,333 deaths.

    The total coronavirus cases climbed to 37,69,524 including 8,01,282 active cases, 29,01,909 cured/discharged/migrated.

    Maharashtra has 1,98,866 active coronavirus cases while Andhra Pradesh reported 1,01,210 active cases.

    10,12,367 samples were tested on Tuesday whereas overall over 4.43 crores samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

    Trending In Nagpur
    मनपा के मुख्यालय व जोनल कार्यालय हुए बेलगाम
    मनपा के मुख्यालय व जोनल कार्यालय हुए बेलगाम
    महापौरांनी मानले नागपूरकरांचे आभार
    महापौरांनी मानले नागपूरकरांचे आभार
    NMC cancels odd-even rule for shops in Nagpur
    NMC cancels odd-even rule for shops in Nagpur
    मनपाच्या ६६ कर्मचाऱ्यांना ‘कारणे दाखवा’ मनपा आयुक्तांचे निर्देश
    मनपाच्या ६६ कर्मचाऱ्यांना ‘कारणे दाखवा’ मनपा आयुक्तांचे निर्देश
    नागपूरी संत्री ; किडीच्या प्रादुर्भावात बुरशीनाशक फवारणीचे आवाहन
    नागपूरी संत्री ; किडीच्या प्रादुर्भावात बुरशीनाशक फवारणीचे आवाहन
    मानवतेच्या दृष्टिकोनातून रोटरीचे कार्य अभिनंदनीय : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    मानवतेच्या दृष्टिकोनातून रोटरीचे कार्य अभिनंदनीय : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    जेईई परिक्षा देऊ न शकलेल्या विद्यार्थ्यांनी अर्ज करण्याचे आवाहन
    जेईई परिक्षा देऊ न शकलेल्या विद्यार्थ्यांनी अर्ज करण्याचे आवाहन
    काँग्रेसच्या शिष्टमंडळानी घेतली आयुक्तांची भेट
    काँग्रेसच्या शिष्टमंडळानी घेतली आयुक्तांची भेट
    At 1447, Nagpur hits its highest one-day Covid spike, cases jump past 31K mark
    At 1447, Nagpur hits its highest one-day Covid spike, cases jump past 31K mark
    ‘Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya’ chants echo as devotees bid teary adieu to Bappa
    ‘Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya’ chants echo as devotees bid teary adieu to Bappa
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145