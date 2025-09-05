India’s Birth Rate Halves; Population Growth Slows Down

New Delhi: New data reveals a significant shift in India’s demographic trends. In 1971, the country’s birth rate stood at 36.9. Over the past five decades, it has dropped by more than half, falling to 18.4 in 2023.

In rural India, the birth rate declined from 22.9 in 2013 to 20.3 in 2023. Urban areas saw an even sharper drop during the same period, from 17.3 to 14.9. Among states, Bihar recorded the highest birth rate at 25.8, while the Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported the lowest at 10.1. Maharashtra witnessed a notable decline of 2.3 points in just five years.

Regarding mortality rates, Chandigarh has the lowest at 4, while Chhattisgarh records the highest at 8.3. Maharashtra’s death rate is reported at 6.1.

Government health initiatives, family planning programs, and awareness campaigns have directly contributed to a remarkable reduction in child mortality. The child mortality rate dropped from 40 in 2013 to just 25 in 2023—a 37.5% decline in a decade. Maharashtra now reports a child mortality rate of only 14.

Looking at historical data, India’s child mortality rate was as high as 129 in 1971. Today, it stands at 25, marking an 80% decline. However, states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh continue to report relatively high child mortality rates of 37. Manipur has the lowest at 3, while Kerala remains the only major state with a single-digit rate.