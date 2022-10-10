Indian student staying in US distributes sanitary napkins to poor in Nagpur

Nagpur: An awareness campaign is being run in Nagpur in the name of Menstrual Hygiene Awareness. Ayana Kashikar of America, who is originally from India (Nagpur) joined the NGO Feel Good Foundation of Nagpur and started this campaign from August 15 to October 10, 2022. The Foundation distributed sanitary pads, stationery kits, chocolates, period charts etc. to the needy girls of Nagpur and became a means of running an awareness campaign about menstruation.

Ayana Kashikar said that due to food habits, hormonal changes of girls are causing early menstruation at an early age, and it is very important for young girls to learn to use all the information and pads about it.

Ayana Kashikar is a 12th grade high school student in Fremont, California USA. She comes from a reputed political family of Nagpur. Her grandfather was the late Group Captain Deepak Choudhary, a respected officer in the Indian Air Force, who actively participated in the Indo-Pak conflict of 1965, Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 and in providing logistical support for military operations in Sri Lanka.

Ayana’s great-grandfather late Ramjivan Choudhary, was a MLC of BJP and the first barrister of the area. Several landmarks have been built in his honour in Nagpur. The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently inaugurated Ramjivan Choudhary Krida Sankul at Gandhisagar Lake, Deputy Chief Minister Late Gopinath Munde inaugurated Ramjivan Choudhary Road in his memory in 1999, and Ramjivan Choudhary Hospital in Nagpur was inaugurated late in the year 2000. Pramod Mahajan was the then Minister of Information and Technology.

The Feel Good Foundation is proud to partner with Ayana Kashikar, who is passionate about providing menstrual products for the underprivileged. Their goal is to reduce the poverty of the period through their service and to provide them with sanitary necessities. Ayana has already impacted over 400 underprivileged women in California USA, winning the US Presidential Service Volunteer Gold Award — the highest level of community service award for two years in a row.

Ayana aims to make a manifold impact by helping 1500 needy women in India. She ran a Period Poverty Fundraiser, donating all proceeds to the “Feel Good Foundation” for the distribution of menstrual products and care packs, affecting over 1500 women in need! Feel Good Foundation thanked Ayana Kashikar for the impact she has made on underprivileged girls and women in Nagpur through a cause that is still attached to it and does not get the required attention by the society.

Feel Good Foundation’s Dr. Nikesh Ambade and Madhuri Ingale (Maha Police) worked hard to provide benefits of this campaign to different slum areas and school students of Nagpur.On Saturday, October 8, also the school children of Chitnavis Trust were distributed menstrual information and pads, which included Pradnya Shivankar, Nandini Daga, Bhavit Jain, Rajni Wadhave, etc.

This campaign will continue for the whole month of October, due to the National Periods Day on October 10, this campaign has been intensified. One can contact the social sites of the organization to join and help the organization.

