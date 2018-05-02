Indian Soldiers Fired Warning Shots At LAC, Claims China

China has said that Indian soldiers fired warning shots at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. “The Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation,” a spokesperson of the People’s Liberation Army said. There is no response yet from the Indian side.

A spokesperson of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army said the Indian army “illegally crossed the LAC and entered the south bank of Pangong Lake and the Shenpao mountain area”.

“During the operation, the Indian army blatantly fired threats to the patrol personnel of the Chinese border guards who had made representations, and the Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation on the ground,” the statement read.

Calling it “serious provocations of a very bad nature”, China said “We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions”.

The alleged action at the Line of Control comes ahead of the foreign minister level talks with China, which is scheduled to be held tomorrow