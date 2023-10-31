Indian political icon Rahul Jogi marks his presence at a recent event in Delhi.

The event was organized by Kailash and Jaivardhan Kurothe (Manish), the President of the Republican TV and Film Union, at the hotel “The Ashok,” which saw Bollywood and Political figures.

Isn’t it astounding to know more about all those who, instead of only following the paths already trodden by established names in their sectors, choose to pave their own path to growth and success? These individuals across fields all over the world have turned heads toward their achievements and their way of approaching things that have gone ahead in making them prominent figures, just like Indian political icon Rahul Jogi.

Shri Rahul Jogi Member Indian National Congress and Former National Coordinator, has often made headlines around his outstanding work for people, socially and philanthropically.

This time around, he has made headlines, standing at the forefront of a recent event held in Delhi by none other than the President of the Republican TV and Film Union, Mr. Kailash and Jaivardhan Kurothe (Manish). The much-talked-about event turned into a Bollywood Extravaganza soon at the hotel “The Ashok” in the Indian capital.

Rahul Jogi was invited as an eminent guest, where he ensured to address all other prominent figures and others at the event. Why do we call it a Bollywood Extravaganza? It saw the coming of not just political figures like Rahul Jogi but also the eminent personalities of Bollywood. Wrestling sensation The Great Khali was also invited, who brought his larger-than-life persona to the event.

The crowd went berserk when they experienced the charisma of Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan, apart from Bhojpuri singer Kalpana Patowary, who brought her own charm to the event.

The event saw the presence of other political heavyweights like the honorable Shri Ramdas Athawale, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment of India, who impacted the crowd with his empowering words. Other prominent Indian ministers in their respective sectors, like Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Smt. Krishna Raj and Bandaru Dattatreya also added more power to the event.

Member of Parliament from Barabanki, Priyanka Singh Rawat, and Members of Parliament like Dharmendra Kashyap, Anju Bala, Neelam Sonkar, and Udit Raj went ahead in adding their political touch to the much-talked-about event.

Rahul Jogi, an Indian social activist and politician, brought his unique charisma and knowledge to the event, where he engaged with the audience through his meaningful conversations and interactions about a variety of aspects concerning “Bharat.”

The star-studded event will be remembered for long as one of the grandest evenings in recent times, where two different worlds of entertainment and politics collided beautifully, thanks to Kailash and Jaivardhan Kurothe (Manish)for making this a reality and Rahul Jogi, among others, for making it more meaningful.In this program, there were around 7 ministers and 32 members of parliament from the central government present.

