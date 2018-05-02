Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Feb 24th, 2020
    Indian Idol 11 Grand Finale: Sunny Hindustani Lifts The Trophy

    The grand finale of the singing reality show, Indian Idol 11 took place today. Sunny Hindustani, who was a consistent contestant, has been declared as the winner. He was competing with Adriz Ghosh, Ankone Mukherjee, Rohit Raut and Ridham Kalyan. Rohit became the first runner-up. The show was judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. It was a glittering ceremony that saw many spectacular performances. Not only contestants but judges also entertained the audience. The night was more special as Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar and Gajraj Rao came on the show to promote their film Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

    The grand finale saw super-duper performances of by the top 5 contestants Sunny Hindustani, Rohit Raut, Ankona Mukherjee, Adriz Ghosh and Ridham Kalyan and along with that, viewers witnessed performances of Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana and many others.

    The Kakkar trio (Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar) performed together on Indian Idol 11 stage on Ooh La La song from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. On special request by Ankona, Ayushamann performed a duet with her on Nazm Nazm song.

    Coming back to the winner, Sunny Hindustani is from Bathinda, Punjab who took the trophy home after beating the others in the reality show. He received Rs 25 lakh as prize money while the first and second runners-up got Rs 5 lakh and the other two received Rs 3 lakh respectively. Sunny also got a car and got signed to sing a song in an upcoming T-Series film.

