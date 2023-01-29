India win women’s Under-19 World Cup

India have made history as they clinched the inaugural U19 Women’s U19 T20 World Cup by defeating England by seven wickets. Chasing a target of 69, India reached the target in 14 overs losing only three wickets.

Earlier, India’s bowling attack, led by pace sensation Titas Sadhu and leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, dished out a superlative performance to bundle out England for 68. While Sadhu returned with impressive figures of 4-0-6-2, Chopra too gave ample display of her prowess as she snapped two for 13.

Archana Devi also scalped 2 for 17, while Mannat Kashyap (1/13), Shafali Verma (1/16) and Sonam Yadav (1/3) accounted for one wicket each

