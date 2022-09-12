India vs Australia Tickets Booking: How to buy tickets for Nagpur T20I online or a counter? Check here

Advertisement

Nagpur: India cricket fans in Nagpur are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the India vs Australia 2nd T20 match tickets. The sale for the same will start online from Sunday, September 18.

Sale of tickets to the general public (Online) will commence from Sunday, 18th September 2022. Online tickets for the match will be available on Paytm from insider.in

The redemption center for online ticket buyers will be located at the Bilimoria Pavilion, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

The redemption center will remain open from 9 AM to 5pm till September 22.

Ticket Price as listes below:

Sale of tickets to Life Members and VCA affiliated clubs will commence from Thursday, 15th September at Bilimoria Pavilion, VCA, Civil Lines, Nagpur, from 9 AM to 6 PM. The sale of tickets to members will be done offline.

A member can collect tickets on behalf of only four other members on the production of their Membership Cards Life Members are entitled to a complimentary ticket in the air-conditioned Members’ stand.

They can swap their member’s ticket with any lower denomination ticket, if they so desire. Apart from this, each member can also buy a maximum of 4 tickets of any denomination. Ticket sale to members will be on till 17th September and they are requested to buy the same by 17th September evening. No Member’s tickets would be available post this date.

