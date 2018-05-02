Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Apr 23rd, 2021
    National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    India to import oxygen making units from Germany

    Amid reports of shortage of oxygen in the hospitals during the second wave of COVID-19 across the country, the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has decided to import oxygen generation plants and containers from Germany to cater to the shortage.

    The Defence Ministry informed on Friday that 23 mobile oxygen generation plants are being airlifted from Germany. These will be deployed in AFMS hospitals catering to COVID patients. These oxygen-generating plants are expected within a week, the ministry said.

    Earlier this week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting to review the Ministry of Defence’s preparations and response to the COVID-19 situation.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Molestation at hospital: District and Sessions Court grants anticipatory bail to accused doctor
    Molestation at hospital: District and Sessions Court grants anticipatory bail to accused doctor
    शुक्रवारी १३ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    शुक्रवारी १३ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    फडणवीस यांनी केली आयुष रुग्णालय, पाचपावली डी.सी.एच.सी ची पाहणी
    फडणवीस यांनी केली आयुष रुग्णालय, पाचपावली डी.सी.एच.सी ची पाहणी
    संवाद साधा, तणावमुक्त रहा ‘कोव्हिड संवाद’मध्ये तज्ज्ञांचा सल्ला
    संवाद साधा, तणावमुक्त रहा ‘कोव्हिड संवाद’मध्ये तज्ज्ञांचा सल्ला
    Nagpur reports record 7,485 Covid-19 cases, 82 deaths
    Nagpur reports record 7,485 Covid-19 cases, 82 deaths
    Covid Scare: Nagpur doc ‘knowingly’ prescribes injection that’s impossible to get in city, even in country
    Covid Scare: Nagpur doc ‘knowingly’ prescribes injection that’s impossible to get in city, even in country
    Sonu Sood airlifts a critical Covid-19 patient from Nagpur to Hyderabad
    Sonu Sood airlifts a critical Covid-19 patient from Nagpur to Hyderabad
    Maharashtra e-pass: Here’s how to apply, check guidelines. All details here
    Maharashtra e-pass: Here’s how to apply, check guidelines. All details here
    नागपुर के निजी हॉस्पिटल ने कोरोना मरीज को ऐसा इंजेक्शन लिखकर दिया जो फिलहाल देश मे भी मिलना मुश्किल
    नागपुर के निजी हॉस्पिटल ने कोरोना मरीज को ऐसा इंजेक्शन लिखकर दिया जो फिलहाल देश मे भी मिलना मुश्किल
    Video: Nurses of Lata Mangeshkar Hospital stage agitation against discrimination at work
    Video: Nurses of Lata Mangeshkar Hospital stage agitation against discrimination at work
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145