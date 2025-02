India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in their ICC Champions Trophy Group A match in Dubai on Sunday.

Kohli struck a measured century after Shreyas Iyer also hit an entertaining half-ton to help India log another two points to move closer to the semis spot.

Pakistan on brink of elimination after second straight defeat.