    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jun 28th, 2021
    National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    India test fires high-tech Agni-Prime missile

    India successfully test-fired the Agni-Prime missile today, off the coast of Odisha. It can hit targets up to a range of 2000 kms, and is very short & light in comparison with other missiles in this class. A lot of new technologies were incorporated in the new missile, DRDO officials said.

    Various telemetry and radar stations were positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile. It has followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Traders disappointed over level 3 restrictions in Nagpur
    Traders disappointed over level 3 restrictions in Nagpur
    अंमलीपदार्थाची वाहतूक होत असल्यास सूचना द्या
    अंमलीपदार्थाची वाहतूक होत असल्यास सूचना द्या
    अतिक्रमणाच्या विरोधात मनपा-पोलिसांची धडक कारवाई सुरू करा : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    अतिक्रमणाच्या विरोधात मनपा-पोलिसांची धडक कारवाई सुरू करा : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    चंद्रपूर शहरात १ जुलैपासून हत्तीरोग निर्मूलन
    चंद्रपूर शहरात १ जुलैपासून हत्तीरोग निर्मूलन
    अनूप मंडल पर तत्काल प्रतिबंध हेतु मैं स्वयं प्रयास करूंगा
    अनूप मंडल पर तत्काल प्रतिबंध हेतु मैं स्वयं प्रयास करूंगा
    महावितरणच्या आर्थिक स्थैर्यासाठी व्यापक वसुली मोहीम राबवावी : खंडाईत
    महावितरणच्या आर्थिक स्थैर्यासाठी व्यापक वसुली मोहीम राबवावी : खंडाईत
    ओबीसी आरक्षन रद्द होने पर भाजपा का रास्ता रोको आंदोलन
    ओबीसी आरक्षन रद्द होने पर भाजपा का रास्ता रोको आंदोलन
    ठेका श्रमिकों पर अन्याय के खिलाफ राष्ट्रीय मजदूर सेना का मुंडन आंदोलन कल
    ठेका श्रमिकों पर अन्याय के खिलाफ राष्ट्रीय मजदूर सेना का मुंडन आंदोलन कल
    Gang assaults father-son duo over police complaint in Jaripatka
    Gang assaults father-son duo over police complaint in Jaripatka
    Truck knocks biker dead in Hudkeshwar
    Truck knocks biker dead in Hudkeshwar
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145