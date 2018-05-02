India test fires high-tech Agni-Prime missile

India successfully test-fired the Agni-Prime missile today, off the coast of Odisha. It can hit targets up to a range of 2000 kms, and is very short & light in comparison with other missiles in this class. A lot of new technologies were incorporated in the new missile, DRDO officials said.

Various telemetry and radar stations were positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile. It has followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy.