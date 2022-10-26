India reports 830 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 21,607

A decrease of total 942 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hrs

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,981

India recorded 830 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (October 26), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,95,180.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 21,607, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 22,549.

A decrease of total 942 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,981. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

