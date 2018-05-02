Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Jun 1st, 2020
    India registers biggest spike of 8,392 cases

    New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 tally on Monday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 8,392 cases, while 230 more deaths related to the infection were also reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

    The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,394 deaths.

    COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to soar with the number reaching 67,655.

    Tamil Nadu’s coronavirus count stands at 22,333 while cases in Delhi the number has reached 19,844.

