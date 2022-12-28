India Ranked Third in Cancer Incidence in World

In India, the incidence of cancer cases is likely to increase from 1.46 million in 2022 to 1.57 million in 2025: Dr. Kartar Singh, Director of RST RCH, Nagpur

Nagpur: Cancer incidence increases day by day. It will be 1.57 million in 2025. There were 19.3 million incident cancer cases worldwide for the year 2020. India ranked third after China and the United States of America.

Advertisement

“In India, the incidence of cancer cases is likely to increase from 1.46 million in 2022 to 1.57 million in 2025. Having cancer as a notifiable disease in the country will improve the coverage and provide a better representation.” Said by Dr. Kartar Singh, Director of RST RCH, Nagpur.

Looking to the data of India, The estimated number of cancer cases and crude incidence rate in India for the year 2022 was 14,61,427 (100.4 per 100,000), with a greater number of female cases 7,49,251 (105.4 per 100,000) estimated compared to that in males 7,12,176 (95.6 per 100,000). The estimated AAR for all sites of cancer in India would be 107.0 per 100,000. The leading five sites with the highest cancer burden in both sexes were organs of the digestive system (2,88,054), breast (2,21,757), genital system (2,18,319, oral cavity and pharynx (1,98,438) and respiratory system (1,43,062). The cumulative risk to develop cancer in his/her lifetime between 0 and 74 yr was one in every nine persons for all sites of cancer in both sexes, one in 67 for lung cancers in males and one in 29 for breast cancer in females. The estimated top five leading sites of cancer; among males these were lung (10.6%), mouth (8.4%), prostate (6.1%), tongue (5.9%) and stomach (4.8%). The estimated top five leading sites of cancer among females included breast (28.8%), cervix (10.6%), ovary (6.2%), corpus uteri (3.7%) and lung (3.7%). Liver cancer (3.9%) was among the leading ten cancers in males and not in females, whereas thyroid (3.6%) and gallbladder (2.7%) cancers were in top ten among females but not in males.

cancer cases in India would increase to 2.08 million, accounting for a rise of 57.5 per cent in 2040 from 2020, so cancer need to be made nationally notable disease in India. The data collection from PBCRs helps active retrospective data abstraction, laborious and a complex process of analysis and reporting. Trained registry staff typically go to different resource centers (hospitals, vital statistics departments and diagnostic laboratories) for collecting data.

According to Dr. B. K. Sharma, Honorary Consultant of RST RCH, Nagpur, “Data available with RST Regional Cancer institute in city shows that the cases in Nagpur is quite high. As per the data Hospital Based Cancer Registry of the figures of cancer patients from 2017 to 2021, the hospital registered 23981 cases of these 14550 are malignant. Top 5 leading sites in males are Oral, Lung, Oesophagus, Brain, Larynx. In female top 5 leading sites are Breast, Cervix Uteri, Oral, Ovary, Oesophagus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement