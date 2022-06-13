India Peace Centre’s event on Kabir receives overwhelming response

India Peace Centre and Nagpur Book Club organised a mega literary event Kabir- then and now, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Kabir Das at India Peace Centre. Eminent author Mr. Purushottam Agrawal was in conversation with Dr. Tejinder Singh Rawal. Mr. Purushottam Agrawal is the author of bestselling books on Kabir “Akath Kahani Kabir Ki” in Hindi , “Kabir, Kabir in Hindi and English and “Kabir: Sakhi and Sabad” in Hindi.
Dr Rawal asked well framed questions to Mr. Agrawal on the life and work of Kabir. The theme of the conversation was to bring out various facets of the life and literature of Kabir. A discussion also took place on the relevance of Kabir in modern times. Kabir is the most well known of modern saints of India and his poetry is direct and straightforward. Kabir’s poetic personality has been variously defined by the religious traditions that revere him. For Sikhs Kabir is a prominent saint whose poetry forms a part of the Guru Granth Sahib. Muslims place him in Sufi lineages, and for Hindus he becomes a Vaishnavite with universalist leanings.
The conversation between Dr Rawal and Mr Agrawal was infused with various dohas, ulatbaansi and other forms of poetry of Kabir.
The conversation was followed by a lively discussion and a Q&A session. Later Mr. Agrawal signed his popular books for the audience.
Mr Agrawal is acclaimed for his academic work pertaining to text-centred criticism and historiography of mediaeval and early modern Hindi poetry. After years of interaction with the followers of Kabir and other Nirguna Bhaktas, he has been working on developing the concept of Deshaj Adhunikta ( Vernacular Modernity). Based on the trail of primary sources in Awadhi, Braj, Rajasthani and Sanskrit the learned author questions much of the received wisdom about the advent of modernity in South Asia. Dr. Tejinder Singh Rawal is a well known Chartered Accountant, author and thinker of Nagpur.
The program started with recital of shabads of Bhagat Kabir from Guru Granth Sahib by Bhai Gurpreet Singh Panchhi. Dr Asir Ebenezer gave the welcome speech. Dr. Charu Baheti introduced Dr. Tejinder Singh Rawal. Lata Tokhi proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Asir Ebenezer and Naznin Chimhanawala presented mementos to the guests. RJ Tejal was the Master of Ceremony.
The event was well attended by book readers, scholars, students, and the lovers of poetry, and others.NBC and IPC member Rohit Tokhi was the Project Director and worked selflessly with his team to ensure a flawless event. He was helped by Kapil Sawaikar, Dinesh Dhawane, Sonal Hikare, Nirbhay Pareek, Ashish Deshpande, Savit Walde, Pratishruti Singh Agrawal, Ribin John, Saurabh Khobragade, Sonal Bisen, Apneet Bedi and Amarjit Singh in this endeavor.
India Peace Centre is a non-profit organisation, established in 1988 that works primarily in the domain of Interfaith dialogue and harmony, Child and Youth Development, Gender equality, Water, Employment, Human Rights, Health, Energy ; Environment, Specially Abled, Minority, Governance, Art; Culture and Agriculture. Nagpur Book Club is the most active Book Club in Nagpur.