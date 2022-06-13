India Peace Centre’s event on Kabir receives overwhelming response

Advertisement

India Peace Centre and Nagpur Book Club organised a mega literary event Kabir- then and now, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Kabir Das at India Peace Centre. Eminent author Mr. Purushottam Agrawal was in conversation with Dr. Tejinder Singh Rawal. Mr. Purushottam Agrawal is the author of bestselling books on Kabir “Akath Kahani Kabir Ki” in Hindi , “Kabir, Kabir in Hindi and English and “Kabir: Sakhi and Sabad” in Hindi.

Dr Rawal asked well framed questions to Mr. Agrawal on the life and work of Kabir. The theme of the conversation was to bring out various facets of the life and literature of Kabir. A discussion also took place on the relevance of Kabir in modern times. Kabir is the most well known of modern saints of India and his poetry is direct and straightforward. Kabir’s poetic personality has been variously defined by the religious traditions that revere him. For Sikhs Kabir is a prominent saint whose poetry forms a part of the Guru Granth Sahib. Muslims place him in Sufi lineages, and for Hindus he becomes a Vaishnavite with universalist leanings.