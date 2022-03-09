India logs 4,575 new cases, 145 fatalities in 24 hours

India logged 4,575 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,75,883, while the active cases dipped to 46,962, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,355 with 145 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.69 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 2,986 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.