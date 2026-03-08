India script history with 3rd T20 World Cup win

Advertisement

In a historic final, India national cricket team defeated the New Zealand national cricket team by 96 runs to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, India posted a massive total of 255/5 in 20 overs, the highest score ever in a T20 World Cup final. Sanju Samson led the charge with a brilliant 89 off 46 balls, while Ishan Kishan scored 54 runs and Abhishek Sharma added a quick 52 runs, putting New Zealand under huge pressure.

Chasing the big target, New Zealand struggled to build partnerships and finished at 152/9. India’s bowlers dominated the second innings, with Jasprit Bumrah taking 4 wickets and Axar Patel claiming 3 wickets.

With this victory, India successfully retained the T20 World Cup title and became the first team to win the tournament three times, creating history in world cricket.

