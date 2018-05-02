    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 15th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    India confirms 1st death following Covid vaccination

    A government panel studying COVID-19 vaccine side effects has confirmed the first death due to anaphylaxis following vaccination.

    The causality assessment of 31 reported Serious Adverse Events Following Immunisation cases following COVID-19 vaccination was carried out by the panel.

    According to a report by the National AEFI Committee, a 68-year-old man died due to anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) after being vaccinated on March 8, 2021.

    “It is the first death linked to COVID-19 vaccination due to anaphylaxis. It re-emphasises the need to wait for 30 minutes at the inoculation centre after receiving the jab. Most of the anaphylactic reactions occur during this period and prompt treatment prevents deaths,” said Dr NK Arora, chairperson, National AEFI committee.

    The Committee examined five such cases that took place on February 5, eight cases on March 9 and 18 cases on March 31.

    As per data in the first week of April, the reporting rate is 2.7 deaths per million vaccine doses administered and 4.8 hospitalisations per million vaccine doses administered, the report stated.

    Trending In Nagpur
    With monsoon, cases of dengue, gastro, malaria on rise in Nagpur
    With monsoon, cases of dengue, gastro, malaria on rise in Nagpur
    Bowing to parents’ demand, many schools in Nagpur cut fees
    Bowing to parents’ demand, many schools in Nagpur cut fees
    Nagpur HC adjourns hearing on ‘Save Ajni Vann’ PIL till July
    Nagpur HC adjourns hearing on ‘Save Ajni Vann’ PIL till July
    Gittikhadan cops book constable for raping divorcee on marriage pretext, goes absconding
    Gittikhadan cops book constable for raping divorcee on marriage pretext, goes absconding
    Wanted in theft case, truck driver ends life in front of Kondhali Police Station
    Wanted in theft case, truck driver ends life in front of Kondhali Police Station
    Cops raid open gym, bust gang planning robbery in Ambazari
    Cops raid open gym, bust gang planning robbery in Ambazari
    Man arrested for molesting his own daughter in Gittikhadan
    Man arrested for molesting his own daughter in Gittikhadan
    Juvenile boy click’s cousin sister’s bathing video, uploads on social media
    Juvenile boy click’s cousin sister’s bathing video, uploads on social media
    उद्योगांना सबसिडी देण्यासाठी सर्वसमावेशक धोरण निश्चित करणार: ऊर्जामंत्री
    उद्योगांना सबसिडी देण्यासाठी सर्वसमावेशक धोरण निश्चित करणार: ऊर्जामंत्री
    गोसीखुर्द प्रकल्प पूरनियंत्रण करण्यासाठी सुयोग्य समन्वय साधावा-जयंत पाटील
    गोसीखुर्द प्रकल्प पूरनियंत्रण करण्यासाठी सुयोग्य समन्वय साधावा-जयंत पाटील
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145