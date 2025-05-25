India Becomes World’s Fourth-Largest Economy, Surpasses Japan: NITI Aayog CEO

Advertisement



New Delhi: India has officially become the fourth-largest economy in the world, overtaking Japan, according to NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam. Addressing the media after the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on Saturday, Subrahmanyam highlighted that the overall geopolitical and economic environment is favourable for India’s continued growth.

“We are the fourth-largest economy as I speak. We are a $4 trillion economy as I speak,” he said, citing data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He noted that only the United States, China, and Germany are ahead of India in terms of economic size. “If we stick to what is being planned and what is being thought through, in 2.5 to 3 years, we will be the third-largest economy,” Subrahmanyam added.

Responding to a question regarding former US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks that Apple iPhones sold in the US should be manufactured domestically and not in India or elsewhere, Subrahmanyam said the impact of tariffs remains uncertain. However, he emphasized that India will continue to be a cost-effective manufacturing destination.

In addition, he announced that a second round of the asset monetisation pipeline is currently being prepared and is expected to be unveiled in August.

