India At Asian Games 2023

Hangzhou, China: India signed off Day 9 with 3 medals, which included a gold at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 on Thursday. On Friday, Team India bagged 7 more medals, which includes gold medals in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Team event and also an individual pole position in Women’s 10 m Air Pistol event. India bagged it’s second individual gold at the ongoing games.

Team India first bagged a silver in 10 m Air Pistol Women’s Team event. The winning team includes Esha Singh, Divya Thadigol and Palak. After that the team of Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh and Akhil Sheoran won gold in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Team event. With a combined score of 1769, they have now set the New World Record, Asian Record and Asian Games Record. After that the Men’s Tennis Doubles team of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan clinched a silver. Their performance was nothing short of exceptional.

Advertisement

Sharpshooter Esha Singh showcased her extraordinary talent, securing a Silver Medal in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol competition. This was Esha’s 4th medal of the Games. Palak then bagged the Gold medal in the same event. The 17 year old has not only delivered big but surprised us all. Women’s Squash Team of Anahat Singh, Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi and Dipika Pallikal has displayed incredible resilience and skill to secure the Bronze medal. Aishwary Pratap Tomar clinched a silver in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual as well. Kiran Baliyan won Bronze in Women’s Shot Put Final.

GOLD MEDAL: Shooting – Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Tomar in Men’s 10 m Air Rifle (Team), Cricket – Women’s Cricket T20I event, Equestrian – Divyakriit Singh, Sudipti Hajela, Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla in Dressage Team Event, Shooting – Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh in 25m Pistol Women’s Team Event, Shooting – Sift Kaur Samra in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s event, Shooting – Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal in Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team Event, Shooting – Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh and Akhil Sheoran in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Team event, Shooting – Palak in Women’s 10 m Air Pistol.

SILVER MEDAL: Shooting – India’s Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Chouksey in Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team), Rowing – India’s Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls, Rowing – Men’s Eight, Sailing – Neha Thakur in Girl’s Dinghy- ILCA4 event, Shooting – Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik and Ashi Chouksey in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Team event, Shooting – Esha Singh in 25m Pistol Women’s event, Shooting – Anantjeet at Skeet Men’s Event, Wushu – Roshibina Devi in Women’s 60 Kg, Shooting – Esha Singh, Divya Thadigol and Palak in 10 m Air Pistol Women’s Team event, Tennis – Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan in Men’s Doubles, Shooting – Esha Singh in Women’s 10 m Air Pistol, Shooting – Aishwary Pratap Tomar in Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event.

BRONZE MEDAL: Shooting – India’s Ramita in Women’s 10m Air Rifle, Rowing – India’s Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram in Men’s Pair, Rowing – Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Punit Kumar in Men’s Coxless 4, Rowing – Men’s Quadruple Sculls, Shooting – Aishwary Pratap Tomar in Men’s 10 m Air Rifle, Shooting – 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Team, Sailing – Eabad Ali (RS:X Men Category), Shooting – Ashi Chouksey in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event, Shooting – Gurjoat, Anantjeet and Angadvir in Skeet Men’s Team event, Sailing – Vishnu Saravanan at the Men’s Dinghy – ILCA7 event, Equestrian – Anush Agarwalla in Men’s Dressage Event, Squash – Anahat Singh, Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi, and Dipika Pallikal in Women’s category, Shot Put – Kiran Baliyan in Women’s Category.

TOTAL: 8 Gold, 12 Silver, 13 Bronze – 33 medals

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement