India adds 13,272 Covid cases

India on Saturday logged 13,272 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its tally to 4,43,27,890, while the number of active cases came down to 1,01,166, according to Union health ministry data.

The toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,27,289 with 36 fatalities, including six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.58 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 664 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

