    Published On : Sat, Aug 15th, 2020

    Independence Day: RSS chief hoists national flag in Nagpur

    Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the national flag at the Sangh headquarters in Mahal area of the city on Saturday as part of the 74th Independence Day celebrations.

    Some RSS volunteers were also present during the event, which took place amid tight security.

    The RSS has organised a programme on the occasion of the Independence Day at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Reshimbagh area, where Nagpur Mahanagar Sahsanghchalak Shridhar Gadge will be the chief guest.

