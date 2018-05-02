Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

India beats Bangladesh to win T20 series in Nagpur

Nagpur. Nagpur’s VCA stadium in Jamtha turns winning ground for Team India one more time as Deepak Chahar wreaked havoc with figures of 6 for 7 while India thrashed Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third and final T20 in Nagpur on Sunday. With the victory in the final T20 , India also took the series 2-1.

Chasing a tricky 175-run target, Chahar shook the Bangladesh top order, removing Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar on consecutive balls. But then Mohammad Naim and Mohammad Mithun stitched a brilliant 98-run partnership for the third wicket to put India under pressure.

Chahar then came back to break the dangerous partnership that opened the door for the hosts. Shivam Dube, then struck in quick succession to put India back on top. Towards the end, Chahar removed Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Aminul Islam on consecutive balls to become the first Indian to claim a hat-trick in T20Is. Chahar also registered best bowling figures in T20Is.

Comments are closed.

Happening Nagpur
Team India arrives Nagpur for T20I with BANGLADESH
Team India arrives Nagpur for T20I with BANGLADESH
In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019
In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019
Nagpur Crime News
Delhi man dupes event managing firm in Pratap Nagar
Delhi man dupes event managing firm in Pratap Nagar
8-year-old girl raped in Dhantoli, accused at large
8-year-old girl raped in Dhantoli, accused at large
Maharashtra News
रामजन्मभूमी च्या प्रकरणाच्या निकालासंदर्भात कामठीत जागोजागी पोलिसांचा चोख बंदोबस्त
रामजन्मभूमी च्या प्रकरणाच्या निकालासंदर्भात कामठीत जागोजागी पोलिसांचा चोख बंदोबस्त
रेल्वे स्थानकावर एकाचा मृत्यू
रेल्वे स्थानकावर एकाचा मृत्यू
Hindi News
गोंदिया: उम्र से मासूम, जुर्म बड़ा संगीन
गोंदिया: उम्र से मासूम, जुर्म बड़ा संगीन
देश के नाम संबोधन में बोले PM मोदी, राम मंदिर के बाद अब राष्ट्र निर्माण में जुटें लोग
देश के नाम संबोधन में बोले PM मोदी, राम मंदिर के बाद अब राष्ट्र निर्माण में जुटें लोग
Trending News
India beats Bangladesh to win T20 series in Nagpur
India beats Bangladesh to win T20 series in Nagpur
Sena will ‘step in’ if no one forms govt: Raut
Sena will ‘step in’ if no one forms govt: Raut
Featured News
Decision on Ayodhya land on Nov 26: Waqf Board
Decision on Ayodhya land on Nov 26: Waqf Board
Accept SC verdict on Ayodhya as democratic nation: Gadkari
Accept SC verdict on Ayodhya as democratic nation: Gadkari
Trending In Nagpur
India beats Bangladesh to win T20 series in Nagpur
India beats Bangladesh to win T20 series in Nagpur
पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे यांच्या हस्ते कोराडी मंदिरात महापूजा
पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे यांच्या हस्ते कोराडी मंदिरात महापूजा
IIT Kharagpur successfully organizes “Spring Fest”
IIT Kharagpur successfully organizes “Spring Fest”
Vidarbha Mahila Coop Society officials dupes pvt firm of Rs 1 cr in Hingna
Vidarbha Mahila Coop Society officials dupes pvt firm of Rs 1 cr in Hingna
सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाच्या निर्णयाचे स्वागत : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाच्या निर्णयाचे स्वागत : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
In Pic: Team India gears up to secure lead in Nagpur T20
In Pic: Team India gears up to secure lead in Nagpur T20
Sandeep Joshi’s plush MUV stolen from house
Sandeep Joshi’s plush MUV stolen from house
In Pics: Bangladesh team nets up game before T20 in Nagpur
In Pics: Bangladesh team nets up game before T20 in Nagpur
वेकोलि ने 45 वां स्थापना दिवस समारोह हर्षोल्लास से मनाया
वेकोलि ने 45 वां स्थापना दिवस समारोह हर्षोल्लास से मनाया
महा-टीईटी की परीक्षा के लिए हुए आवेदन शुरू
महा-टीईटी की परीक्षा के लिए हुए आवेदन शुरू
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145