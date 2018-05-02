India beats Bangladesh to win T20 series in Nagpur

Nagpur. Nagpur’s VCA stadium in Jamtha turns winning ground for Team India one more time as Deepak Chahar wreaked havoc with figures of 6 for 7 while India thrashed Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third and final T20 in Nagpur on Sunday. With the victory in the final T20 , India also took the series 2-1.

Chasing a tricky 175-run target, Chahar shook the Bangladesh top order, removing Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar on consecutive balls. But then Mohammad Naim and Mohammad Mithun stitched a brilliant 98-run partnership for the third wicket to put India under pressure.

Chahar then came back to break the dangerous partnership that opened the door for the hosts. Shivam Dube, then struck in quick succession to put India back on top. Towards the end, Chahar removed Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Aminul Islam on consecutive balls to become the first Indian to claim a hat-trick in T20Is. Chahar also registered best bowling figures in T20Is.