The Mumbai unit of Income Tax department reportedly issued a notice to Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family under provisions of the 2015 Black Money Act.

As reported by a leading daily sources, the notice was served on march 28, 2019, to Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and their three children – Anant, Akash and Isha Ambani, for their alleged “undisclosed foreign income and assets”.