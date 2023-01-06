Income Tax raids on Nagpur’s builder Sadiq & Company, 3 associated firms

Nagpur: The Income Tax (I-T ) Department sleuths on Thursday conducted raids on Nagpur-based Sadiq & Company and its associated firms. More than 200 Income Tax sleuths simultaneously raided 11 premises of the company including Triconnect Infra Private Limited, Kumar Construction and Building Works and Agrawal Chhallani & Company, media reports said.

Out of these 11 places in Nagpur, the Income Tax officials conducted surveys at some places while searches at other places. Even as the Income Tax officials refused to share details of the raids, reports said that the department has detected irregularities in income tax payment. Sadiq & Company has its office in Sadar and it is in the field of road and building construction. Triconnect Infra Private Limited and Kumar Construction and Building Works are other companies of the group which are also in the field of road construction, consultancy and designing.

Advertisement

Media reports further said that the group had its presence in many other sectors. Agrawal Chhallani & Company, a chartered accountancy firm, has also come under the lens of the I-T sleuths, as it was handling finances of the group. As per the reports, Income Tax Department conducted a survey on Agrawal Chhallani & Company having its office in New Colony locality.

The raids began at 8 am on Thursday and continued till late in the evening. According to the reports, the I-T officials will continue the action on Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement