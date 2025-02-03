In Pics: Team India Sweats it Out in Nagpur Ahead of England Clash

Nagpur – The Indian cricket team kicked off their preparations for the upcoming ODI series against England with an intense practice session at the VCA Jamtha Stadium on Monday. Star players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant were seen sweating it out in the nets as they fine-tuned their skills ahead of the high-stakes encounter.

India will take on England in the first ODI of the three-match series on February 6 in Nagpur, followed by games in Cuttack (February 9) and Ahmedabad (February 12). The series serves as crucial preparation for both teams ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to be played from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and Dubai.

India, fresh off a 4-1 series victory over England in the T20I format, will look to carry their momentum into the 50-over format. Meanwhile, England, led by Jos Buttler, will aim for a strong comeback as they gear up for their ODI campaign.

With top players back in action and conditions in India favoring spin and stroke play, an exciting series awaits cricket fans worldwide.



