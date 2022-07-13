In Pics: Rain disrupts life in Kalamna, Pili Nadi overflows from Old Kamptee bridge

Advertisement

Nagpur: The overnight spell of incessant rain threw life out of gear in Kalamna on Wednesday morning. The muddy and sewage water entered houses of people living in low-laying areas.

The Pili Nadi bridge on Old Kamptee Road was overflowing due to heavy downpour. Following which cops were deployed on the site. Heavy vehicles have been advices to avoid the use of this stretch.

Watch images below:

