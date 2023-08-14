In Pics: Nagpurians immersed in patriotic fervour ahead of Independence Day 2023

Nagpur: In a spirited display of patriotism, residents of Nagpur came together to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day on August 15, 2023. The city was adorned with tricolor decorations, and a palpable sense of national pride filled the air as various events and activities unfolded.

On Independence Day itself, hundreds of Nagpurians were seen thronging prominent locations like Ambazari and Futala Lake, adorned with tricolours. As the countdown to Independence Day continued, the enthusiasm and passion displayed by Nagpur’s residents showcased their unwavering devotion to the country and its ideals. The fervor and energy demonstrated during these celebrations serve as a reminder of the enduring spirit that continues to define India’s journey toward progress and prosperity.

See the picture below:

