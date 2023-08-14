In Pics : Nagpur Landmarks Bedecked in Tricolour Glory Ahead of India’s 77th Independence Day

Nagpur: Nagpur Government Building and Iconic Monuments Bathed in Tricolour Splendor for celeberation of the 77th Independence Day Celebration”

As India eagerly approaches its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, notable landmarks across Nagpur have been adorned with the patriotic hues of the tricolour.

Advertisement

This symbolic gesture not only heralds the historic milestone but also fosters a sense of national unity as the nation prepares to commemorate the 77th anniversary of its hard-fought independence.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement