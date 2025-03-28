In pics: Muslim community in Nagpur all set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with festive spirit, traditional zeal

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Muslim community in Nagpur is preparing to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with deep religious devotion and vibrant enthusiasm. As the holy month of Ramadan nears its end, markets are bustling, homes are being decorated, and special dishes are being prepared to mark the festival that symbolizes gratitude, togetherness, and charity.

In the days leading up to Eid, shopping districts in Nagpur, especially in Mominpura and Jafar Nagar, remain open till the early hours, attracting not just Muslims but also people from other communities looking for festive bargains. Markets are witnessing a surge in demand for clothes, jewellery, perfumes, and festive sweets.



“More non-Muslims are now visiting our shops, as they know they can get the best deals during Eid,” says a garment showroom owner, highlighting the growing appeal of these bustling shopping hubs.

Time-honored Eid traditions

· New Clothes & Home Decorations – Families adorn their homes and dress in their finest attire for the occasion.

· Sheer Korma & Festive Feasts – The quintessential vermicelli pudding enriched with milk and dry fruits remains a must-have. This year, a drop in dry fruit prices has provided some relief to shoppers.

· Zakat al-Fitr – The pre-Eid charitable donation ensures that even the underprivileged can join in the celebrations.

·Eid Prayers – Thousands gather at Jama Masjid, Mominpura, for the special Eid Namaz, with arrangements extending to accommodate the massive congregation.

·Family Reunions & Visits to Graves – Eid is a time for reconnecting with loved ones, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers for those who have passed.



A blend of faith and festivity

While mosques remain a place of solemn prayers, the markets reflect the excitement and festive cheer. With the city embracing the spirit of Eid, Nagpur is set for a celebration that blends faith, tradition, and communal harmony.

