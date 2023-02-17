In Pics: MLA Sunil Kedar inaugurates body building competition at Shivshahi Mahotsav in Nagpur

Nagpur: MLA Sunil Kedar inaugurated the body building competition at Shivshahi Mahotsav, organised by Narendra Jichkar at Rathi Ground, Zingabai Takli here, on Thursday.

Narendra Jichkar has organised Shivshahi Mahostav to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj between February 16 and 19, at Rathi Ground in Zingabai Takli area. Various social and cultural programmes have been organised under the umbrella of Shivshahi Mahostav.

Nagpur Today lensman Bhavesh Mahalle clicked the exclusive pictures for the event.

