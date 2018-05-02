In Pics: Maharashtra Curfew evokes mixed response on Nagpur streets

Nagpur: The additional restrictions called by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to curb the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outrage in Maharashtra, have evoked mixed response in Nagpur city. Even though Civic and District Administrations have issued clear guidelines, many were seen flouting the Covid norms.

Significant numbers of police personnel were seen on the streets to ensure Nagpurians don’t venture outside sans any valid reason. However, they were seen struggling to convince people who were freely coming out into the streets for minor reasons.

Private vehicles including two-wheelers were seen in large numbers on the city roads as well as national and state highways from Thursday morning.

Public transport including Aapli Bus and autorikshaws remained on the road. Provision stores, vegetable and fruits vendors and pharmaceutical stores, petrol stations were opened.

CM Thackeray on Tuesday said additional restrictions will be imposed for 15 days across the state from Wednesday evening in order to curb the Covid-19 surge.

Section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Criminal Procedure Code will be in force till the “lockdown-like” restrictions are in place, Thackeray had said.

“We are imposing strict restrictions which will come into effect om 8 pm tomorrow. Section 144 will be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow. I will not term this as lockdown,” he said. The restrictions will be imposed till 7 am on May 1.



