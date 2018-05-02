In Pics: Home Minister, Police Chief hit streets to review situation in Nagpur

Nagpur: Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh accompanied with Commissioner of Police, Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, DCP Zone III, Rahul Makhnikar and other police officials hit the streets to inspect the preventive and precautionary measures initiated to curb the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) outrage.

During the inspection drive, all the official visited Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital aka Mayo Hospital vicinity. Following which all rushed to check up on sealed areas of Satranjipura and Mominpura.