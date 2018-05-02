Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Apr 23rd, 2020

    In Pics: Home Minister, Police Chief hit streets to review situation in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh accompanied with Commissioner of Police, Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, DCP Zone III, Rahul Makhnikar and other police officials hit the streets to inspect the preventive and precautionary measures initiated to curb the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) outrage.

    During the inspection drive, all the official visited Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital aka Mayo Hospital vicinity. Following which all rushed to check up on sealed areas of Satranjipura and Mominpura.

    Happening Nagpur
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Nagpur Crime News
    Nagpur rural crime branch nabs 7 for gambling in Narkhed
    Nagpur rural crime branch nabs 7 for gambling in Narkhed
    Murderous attack on man in Sakkardara
    Murderous attack on man in Sakkardara
    Maharashtra News
    सोशल मिडियाने सांभाळले मानसिक आरोग्य: अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया विश्लेषक.
    सोशल मिडियाने सांभाळले मानसिक आरोग्य: अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया विश्लेषक.
    नागपुरातील पुन्हा एक रुग्ण कोरोनामुक्त
    नागपुरातील पुन्हा एक रुग्ण कोरोनामुक्त
    Hindi News
    घर-घर समाचार पत्र पहुंचाने पर प्रतिबंध का फैसला एक अपवाद: महाराष्ट्र सरकार
    घर-घर समाचार पत्र पहुंचाने पर प्रतिबंध का फैसला एक अपवाद: महाराष्ट्र सरकार
    लॉकडाउन में घर रहकर ले पुस्तकों का आनंद
    लॉकडाउन में घर रहकर ले पुस्तकों का आनंद
    Trending News
    In Pics: Home Minister, Police Chief hit streets to review situation in Nagpur
    In Pics: Home Minister, Police Chief hit streets to review situation in Nagpur
    India’s COVID-19 cases rises to 21,393
    India’s COVID-19 cases rises to 21,393
    Featured News
    Video: Empress City resident returns home to rousing welcome after defeating corona
    Video: Empress City resident returns home to rousing welcome after defeating corona
    PM Modi to interact with CMs via video conference on 27 April
    PM Modi to interact with CMs via video conference on 27 April
    Trending In Nagpur
    घर-घर समाचार पत्र पहुंचाने पर प्रतिबंध का फैसला एक अपवाद: महाराष्ट्र सरकार
    घर-घर समाचार पत्र पहुंचाने पर प्रतिबंध का फैसला एक अपवाद: महाराष्ट्र सरकार
    In Pics: Home Minister, Police Chief hit streets to review situation in Nagpur
    In Pics: Home Minister, Police Chief hit streets to review situation in Nagpur
    लॉकडाउन में घर रहकर ले पुस्तकों का आनंद
    लॉकडाउन में घर रहकर ले पुस्तकों का आनंद
    सोशल मिडियाने सांभाळले मानसिक आरोग्य: अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया विश्लेषक.
    सोशल मिडियाने सांभाळले मानसिक आरोग्य: अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया विश्लेषक.
    नागपुरातील पुन्हा एक रुग्ण कोरोनामुक्त
    नागपुरातील पुन्हा एक रुग्ण कोरोनामुक्त
    Video: Sakkardara fire men rescue bulls from well
    Video: Sakkardara fire men rescue bulls from well
    एजी ने 38 सफाई कर्मचारियों को कोरोना संकट के दौर में बिना सूचना निकाला
    एजी ने 38 सफाई कर्मचारियों को कोरोना संकट के दौर में बिना सूचना निकाला
    कोरोनापासून मुक्त झालेल्या रुग्णाला मेयोमधून सुट्टी
    कोरोनापासून मुक्त झालेल्या रुग्णाला मेयोमधून सुट्टी
    पाणी टंचाई आराखड्याची अंमलबजावणी करा -डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    पाणी टंचाई आराखड्याची अंमलबजावणी करा -डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    Dry ration, masks distributed in Wadi
    Dry ration, masks distributed in Wadi
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145