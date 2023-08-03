In Pics: ‘Celebrating the Centennial’ – RTMNU illuminates Jamnalal Bajaj Administrative Building with electric lights

Nagpur: As part of the ‘Centennial Celebration’, the Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has illuminated the Jamnalal Bajaj Administrative Building with beautiful lighting here, on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention that Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the Chief Guest at the Centenary celebrations of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU).

During his visit, the Vice President will visit Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Cultural Auditorium, Reshmibag.

Later in the day, Shri Dhankhar will deliver the inaugural address ‘PRANEETI’ for the Officer Trainees of Indian Revenue Service at the National Academy for Direct Taxes.

Watch Pics Below:

