In pics: Ambazari Garden, once the crown jewel of Nagpur, now a picture of neglect!!

Nagpur: Once celebrated as one of the finest public gardens in the city, Ambazari Garden — a cherished retreat for both children and the elderly — now stands as a shadow of its former self. What was once a lively and green haven has fallen into a state of utter neglect, leaving regular visitors deeply disappointed.

Located near the picturesque Ambazari Lake, the garden was once a hotspot for family outings, school picnics, and evening walks. However, due to poor maintenance and safety concerns, it was briefly closed to the public some time ago. Following persistent appeals from concerned citizens, authorities eventually reopened the garden — but with barely any improvements made.

Today, visitors are greeted not with lush lawns and cheerful laughter, but with broken swings, damaged slides, and rusted play equipment. The steps and walking tracks show signs of disrepair, and benches meant for senior citizens are cracked or missing. Children no longer play freely, as many of the play areas have become safety hazards.

“We were relieved when the garden was reopened, hoping things would be better,” said a local resident. “But sadly, nothing has changed. It’s painful to see such an iconic place in ruins.”

Despite being open again, the management of the garden has shown little to no initiative in addressing its deteriorating condition. There is no evidence of recent repair work, and cleanliness remains a concern. Residents point out that this garden is more than just a recreational space — it’s a vital part of the city’s social and environmental landscape.

Many feel that the Ambazari Garden deserves more respect and attention from civic authorities. “This was once Nagpur’s pride,” said a retired teacher who has been visiting the park for over two decades. “It’s high time the administration restores it to its former glory.”

Until then, the once-vibrant Ambazari Garden remains a silent reminder of what happens when heritage and public spaces are left to decay.

