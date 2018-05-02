Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

In Pic- Winter Session-2019: Nagpur Police inspect Yashwant Stadium premises

Nagpur: As the city is all set to host the Winter Session of the State Legislature, the City Police Department has geared up to maintain security across the second capital of the state.

In the same regards, the squad of Joint Commissioner of Police, Ravindra Kadam, DCP (Traffic) Chinmay Pandit, DCP (Special Branch) Shweta Khedekar, ACP Jayesh Bhandarkar, Senior PI Atul Sabnis and other police officials conducted an inspection of the Dhantoli based, Yashwant Stadium Dhantoli.

Besides, several other places, the stadium has reserved for protesters to staged morcha

