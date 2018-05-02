In Pic: Nagpur Police extend New Year’s greeting to citizens

Nagpur: Amid cloudy day and chilling night the City Police busy with peaceful and safe bandobast on the streets on the occasion of New Year’s Eve, extended their greetings to Nagpurians in the wee hours of Wednesday.

All the top officials of Nagpur Police including Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Joint Commissioner, Ravindra Kadam, Additional Commissioner, Shashikant Mahavarkar, DCP (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane visited various spots in the city and extended their New Year’s wishes by giving a rose and a greeting card to Nagpurians.