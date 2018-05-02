Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Wed, Jan 1st, 2020

In Pic: Nagpur Police extend New Year’s greeting to citizens

Nagpur: Amid cloudy day and chilling night the City Police busy with peaceful and safe bandobast on the streets on the occasion of New Year’s Eve, extended their greetings to Nagpurians in the wee hours of Wednesday.

All the top officials of Nagpur Police including Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Joint Commissioner, Ravindra Kadam, Additional Commissioner, Shashikant Mahavarkar, DCP (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane visited various spots in the city and extended their New Year’s wishes by giving a rose and a greeting card to Nagpurians.

