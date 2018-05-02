In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019

Nagpur: Echoed with the thunders of aircrafts piercing through the skies, displaying some daredevil acts before school children and locals who looked up in pride and thrill to see their bravehearts in action, the Air Fest-2019 was successfully organised at Parade Ground of HQ Maintenance Command, Vayusena Nagar on Friday.

Akash Ganga, team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was the key attraction of the show. Akash Ganga is India’s premier military parachute display team based at Paratroopers Training School, Agra.

The team was raised on August 9, 1987 at Air Force Station, Agra. The team aims at inspiring the youth of the country to be part of the IAF.