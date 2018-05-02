In Pic: Amid strict SOP, religious places to welcome devotees in Nagpur

Nagpur: Nearly seven months after the lockdown was imposed, temples, masques, churches and other places of worship will reopen in Nagpur from Monday. The Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government announced on Diwali that all religious places in the state can re-open from Monday, November 16.

The state government has put together a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP), such as masks, sanitisers and temperature checks which must be followed by all religious institutions.

Religious places have been closed in Maharashtra and most other states since March but the opposition BJP has mounted a campaign to have them reopened, backed by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.