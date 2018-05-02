Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Apr 9th, 2020

    In Nagpur, wear mask or face legal action!

    Nagpur: Citizens now cannot step out any more without wearing a mask in Nagpur. Violation of the order could mean arrest and being booked under section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), which has a minimum punishment of six months’ imprisonment.

    The mask must be at least three-ply or a homemade one. The order, issued by Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Wednesday “in larger public interest”, applies to citizens as well as all government officials and comes into immediate effect.

