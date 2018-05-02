In Nagpur No RTPCR test on April 12, 14 at govt centres

Nagpur: Due to technical difficulty, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to suspend RTPCR tests at all Government-run centres across city for two days — April 12 and 14, while April 13 is holiday on account of Gudi Padwa. In lieu of that only Rapid Antigen Test would be conducted, said a communiqué from Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B. During last few days there has been huge rush of people to get tested and in view of that reports at labs are getting delayed.

There is huge backlog of swabs pending for tests at the labs at Medical, Mayo, AIIMS and RTMNU and its taking three to four days to get confirmation, while earlier the report would be available within a day. Therefore, in order to remove the backlog of these laboratories RTPCR tests are being paused for two days. Since only after receipt of confirmation the people opt for further treatment, it is necessary to speed-up the screening of swabs collected and hence two days break is being taken.

Special arrangements will be made for the RTPCR test of a person who has symptoms but has tested negative for novel coronavirus. At the same time, the Municipal Commissioner has directed the concerned staff to upload the report of the antigen test on the ICMR portal at the earliest so that data reconciliation is in real time.



