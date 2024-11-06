In Nagpur Accused Escapes from Ajni Police Station Lockup

Advertisement

Nagpur- In a shocking incident that sent waves through Nagpur’s police force this morning, an accused managed to escape from the lockup at Ajni Police Station. According to sources, a high-intensity search operation is underway to locate the fugitive, with officials confident that he will soon be back in police custody. Senior police officers, however, have refrained from disclosing the specifics of how he managed to flee.

As per preliminary information, the accused, identified as Irfan Shamshad Ansari, 20, a resident of Ambenagar near Lal High School, Pardi, was taken into custody by Ajni police last evening on charges of vehicle theft. He was detained under Section 303 3(5) and held for further questioning. However, before the interrogation could proceed, he escaped from the lockup early this morning.

Locals report that the Ajni Police Station is particularly quiet between 5 and 7 AM, with minimal activity, allowing for possible lapses in surveillance. It is speculated that personnel on duty may have been inattentive during the early hours, which could have facilitated the escape. An inquiry is ongoing to determine if negligence by any staff member contributed to this incident.

