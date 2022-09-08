In first: ‘Maharashtra Travel Mart’ from 10 to 12 Sep in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Tourism Shelter is going to organise its maiden ‘Maharashtra Travel Mart’ between September 10 and 12 in Second Capital of the State. It will be its 22th edition overall.

The Convention Centre of Press Club of Nagpur will be the venue for ‘Maharashtra Travel Mart’, a Tourism Promotional event organised by The Tourism Shelter, Travel Division & Event Management Company from Kolkata.

Intention/Motive of the Travel Mart to reach/inform maximum General crowd or Tour Lover of the city for visit or plan their trip/tour any time upcoming many festivals 2022. This mart provides a platform for all visitors to collect or reserved reservation or information for their holidays in all over India or abroad and Fair also provide for all participants to promote / showcase their product & services, smoothly, discussed Supratim Sinha and Devdutt Goswami addressing the press conference on Thursday.

We are expecting participants from State Tourism Departments like Maharashtra Gujarat,

Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhänd, Telangana, Travel Agents, Tour Operators, Hoteliers and Travel Agents Associations etc, they added.

Sandip Joshi, Ex-Mayor, Nagpur and Rashtriya Kaaryakarta, BIP will inaugurate Tourism Exhibition on September 10 at 4 pm, the duo mentioned.

