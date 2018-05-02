IN Bengal, BJP inches close to TMC in leads

Bengal leads: TMC: 23, BJP: 15, Cong: 3, Left: 0

Union minister Babul Supriyo and sitting MPs Abhishek Banerjee and greenhorn Mimi Chakrabory were among those taking the lead from their respective constituencies in West Bengal, according to initial EC trends.

Union minister Babul Supriyo of the BJP is leading by 21379 votes against Moon Moon Sen of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) from Asansol Lok Sabha seat,as per the trends. In Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, sitting MP and AITC candidate Abhishek Banerjee is leading by 3808 votes against Nilanjan Roy of BJP.

BJP candidate Santanu Thakur is leading by 3461 votes against Mamata Thakur of AITC in Bangaon seat, while Khagen Murmu of the BJP is leading by 4699 votes against Mausam Noor of the Trinamool Congress in Maldaha Uttar.

Mala Roy of AITC is ahead of BJP’s Chandra Kumar Bose by 11898 votes, the trends suggest. In Kolkata Uttar, Sudip Bandopadhyay of AITC is leading by 5361 votes against BJP’s Rahul Sinha. John Barla of the BJP is leading by 1846 votes against Dasrath Tirkey of the AITC in Alipurduar In Jadavpur, Mimi Chakraborty of the AITC is currently leading by 214 votes against Anupam Hazra of BJP. In both Bankura and Howrah seats, BJP candidates are ahead of their nearest TMC rivals.

While Subhas Sarkar of BJP is leadings by 2687 votes against Subrata Mukherjee of AITC in Bankura, Rantideb Sengupta of BJP is leading by 1150 votes against footballer and Trinamool candidate Prasun Banerjee. In Jangipur, Khalilur Rahman of AITC is leading by 10395 votes against INC candidate Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee