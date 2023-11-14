Imran Khan’s glam ball sundowner Diwali-milan bash lights up Nagpur

Nagpur: Imran Khan, a distinguished personality in the Second Capital of the State, brought a touch of glamour to Nagpur with an extravagant Diwali Milan program held at Farzi, Dharampeth on Friday, November 10. The rooftop venue, Farzi, witnessed a spectacular celebration as Imran Khan, surrounded by friends and loved ones, hosted a pre-Diwali revelry that combined music, delectable cuisine, and an ambiance of opulence.

The evening at Farzi was nothing short of explicit luxury, with the rooftop offering a breathtaking backdrop for the festivities. Imran Khan, known for his elegant taste, spared no expense in curating a memorable experience for all attendees.

As the night unfolded, the beats of the music created an infectious energy, setting the tone for a night filled with joy and celebration. The venue enabled the warm glow of Diwali lights the entire city had donned, providing the perfect setting for socializing and enjoyment.

The event showcased Imran Khan’s commitment to fostering community spirit and celebrating cultural festivities in style. The guest list included a mix of well-known personalities, friends, and associates, making it a star-studded affair that added to the allure of the evening.

In addition to the vibrant social atmosphere, the culinary offerings at Farzi were nothing short of scrumptious. The menu featured a delightful array of dishes, catering to diverse palates and ensuring that the gastronomic experience was as memorable as the overall celebration.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Imran Khan expressed his joy at bringing people together for this special occasion, emphasizing the importance of fostering connections and celebrating festivals with loved ones.

As the night concluded, attendees departed with hearts full of festive cheer, marking Imran Khan’s Glam Ball Sundowner Diwali-Milan Bash as a highlight of the pre-Diwali celebrations in Nagpur.

Nagpur Today lensman Bhavesh Mahalle brings you exclusive clicks from the party..

