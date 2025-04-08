Impulse Theft on Train: Youth Caught with Stolen Bag at Nagpur Station

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a bizarre turn of events, a 25-year-old man from Alipur (Dist. Wardha) landed in police custody after he impulsively committed a theft on a train at Nagpur Railway Station. The accused, identified as Gopal Sadashiv Kadke, had arrived in Nagpur on April 5 for some official work. After completing his tasks, he reached the station to return to his village, but what happened next took an unexpected turn.

Kadke boarded Coach B-1 of Train No. 12624, the Chennai Central Mail, where he noticed a college bag placed on berth number 63. The bag belonged to the daughter of Aslam Abdul Hamid Khan (54), who was traveling from Nagpur to Vijayawada. The bag contained an iPad worth ₹1.5 lakh, headphones, and ₹500 in cash.

On seeing the unattended bag, Kadke gave in to temptation. Instead of boarding the train, he picked up the bag and quietly exited the station.

The theft came to light when the girl informed her father, who promptly filed a complaint with the Railway Police. Officers reviewed CCTV footage from the platform before the train’s departure and spotted a young man in blue jeans and a black shirt exiting the coach with a suspicious bag.

Acting swiftly, a team from the Crime Detection Branch traced the suspect and apprehended him near Rahul Hotel, close to Ganeshpeth Bus Stand. During interrogation, Kadke confessed to the theft and handed over the stolen bag, including the iPad and other belongings.

Interestingly, railway police confirmed that Kadke had no prior criminal record. In his preliminary statement, he claimed that he acted on a sudden impulse and fled with the bag.

Prompt Action Led to Quick Arrest

The swift detection and arrest were carried out under the guidance of Railway Superintendent Dr. Priyanka Narnavare and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pandurang Sonawane. The operation was led by PI Gaurav Gawande, with assistance from Havaldar Pushparaj Mishra, Investigation Officers Bhoyar, Amol Hingane, Praveen Khawse, and Azhar Ali.

Their timely action ensured that the stolen items were recovered and the accused brought to justice.

