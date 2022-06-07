Impacting the lives of the animals in incredible ways, enter NGO Dog Home Foundation.

Advertisement

Based in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, it was founded by two individuals who felt the pain of the voiceless souls.

Of the many things that have attracted the attention of people all over the world, the consistent rise of a few platforms that made the most headlines and attracted maximum attention of people. Out of these, the rise of a few non-profit organizations serving different visions and catering to different beings and initiatives have made a prominent and positive difference in the lives they serve. Dog Home Foundation tops the list in recent times to have been founded to help stray dogs who suffer from people’s wrongdoings or are at the receiving end of the natural circumstances that occur. To help strays with treatments, medicines, and care, Kuldeep and Dhaval started Dog Home Foundation in January 2021 and now have treated thousands of dogs so far.