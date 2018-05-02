IMF warns about the 2 big challenges – Covid and growth

Facing the twin task of fighting the coronavirus pandemic today and building a better tomorrow, the world is experiencing a new Bretton Woods moment, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

Today we face a new Bretton Woods moment.

“A pandemic that has already cost more than a million lives.

“An economic calamity that will make the world economy 4.4 per cent smaller this year and strip an estimated $11 trillion of output by next year.





