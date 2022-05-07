IMD sounds heatwave alert for seven districts in interior Maharashtra

Advertisement

Mumbai The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional forecasting centre in Nagpur has sounded a ‘yellow’ category heatwave alert for seven districts in interior Maharashtra — under the Vidarbha meteorological sub-division — till May 11, including Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Washim, Akola, Chandrapur and Amravati. Just a day earlier, the IMD had warned that a fresh spell of heatwaves is likely over northwest and central India starting May 7.

As per the IMD, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius, or when the maximum temperature shows a departure of 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal. A departure of 6.5 degrees Celsius or more is considered a severe heatwave.